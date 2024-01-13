Buffalo chicken meets sizzling steak on a battlefield of fries and mac. Our famous meat sauce, chopped tomatoes, and onions join the fray. Ranch surrenders on the side.

Add to the Pile White Hot + $5.00 Red Hot + $5.00 Burger Patty + $5.00 Buffalo Chicken + $5.00 Steak + $5.00 Fries + $3.00 Meat Sauce + $1.00 Mac Salad + $3.00 Mac N' Cheese + $3.00 Onion + $0.50 Tomatoes + $0.50 Sauce the Pile Meat Sauce + $2.00 BBQ + $1.00 Homemade Ranch + $1.00 Ketchup + $0.50 Mayo + $0.50 Mustard + $0.50 Remove from the Pile No Fries No Mac n' Cheese No Buffalo Chicken No Steak No Chopped Tomatoes No Meat Sauce No Onion No Ranch