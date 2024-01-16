PileZ @ Pitt Oakland
Specials
- Beer Battered Fried Pickles
Beer Battered Fried Pickles served with our Homemade Ranch dipping sauce!$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Dairy Free Mango Smoothie
Dairy free mango smoothie, fresh for summer! Whipped cream add on available.$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Crispy Chicken Tacos
3 soft shell tacos with Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, our special homemade Meat Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, topped with Crispys. Simply our BEST taco yet!$14.50
- Dairy Free Strawberry Banana Smoothie$11.50
- Dairy Free BAD BERRY Smoothie$11.50
Pilez
- Pile Supreme
Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream base. Crunchy Tostito layer topped in our homemade meat sauce, and cheddar cheese! Oh, and grilled to perfection.$13.50
- Custom Pile
Design your own pile with any of the ingredients we got!$17.50
- Cheeseburger Pile
Two all-beef patties conquer a mountain of crispy fries and creamy mac salad, all smothered in a spicy meat sauce w/ a role on the side.$16.50
- Hots Pile
You're choice of any two Zweigle's white or red hot dog , creamy mac salad, and crispy fries covered with meat sauce and onions.$16.50
- Chicken Salad Pile
Grilled or crispy chicken piled on top of fresh Lettuce and French Fries and your choice of dressing.$15.50
Sandoz
- Chicken Sliders
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite flavor of sauce, in-between our sweet Hawaiian rolls.$11.50
- Steak Sliders
Four steak w/ cheese pilez, bite-sized bliss.$11.50
- Big 3 Cheesy Queso
Build your own 3 Cheese Quesadilla! 13" flour tortilla LOADED up with our Triple Cheese Blend and grilled to a crispy buttery perfection! (Cut into 4)$13.50
- Cheeseburger
Cheesy patty smothered in meat sauce, between two buns.$10.50
- Red Hot
Snappy red hots meet fluffy bread in a meat sauce embrace.$7.50
- White Hot
White hots reign supreme on a toasted throne covered in meat sauce.$7.50
- Only Burger
Just a burger and a bun.... if that's what you want.$8.50
Chowz
- Homestyle Onion Rings
Crispy Homestyle Onion Rings, breaded and fried to perfection!$5.50
- Chicken Nuggets
8 Grilled or crispy chicken nuggets tossed in your favorite sauce.$10.50
- Curly Fries
Delicious curlies$4.50
- Tater Tots
Delicious Taters.$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and savory goodness.$4.50
- Cheesy Sticks
Delicious Cheese Sticks, served with our Homemade Marinara dipping sauce!$11.50
- Zucchini Fries
Battered Zucchini Fries$5.50
- Fries
Battered fries$3.50
- Mac N' Cheese
8oz Mac n' Cheese$3.50
- Loaded Fries
Battered Fries covered in Meat Sauce and Cheese.$8.50
- Mac Salad
8 oz Mac Salad$3.50
- Buff Cup
Mac & Cheese topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken and a drizzle of our Homemade Ranch.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Funnel Cake Fries
Fried Funnel Cake straws, Powdered Sugar, and Flavored Syrup$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fry Basket (Loaded Option)
Your choice of fries piled high with the option to add protein, cheese or sauce it up!$6.50
- Waffle Fries$4.50
- Big Kid Box
Every big kid’s dream come true. It’s a large box piled to the brim with our Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets (8), Battered French Fries, Cheesy Sticks and your choice of 3 dipping sauces. Optional side of our homemade meat sauce at additional charge.$23.50
- Corny Dog
Deliciously Fried Corny Dog and we serve it with ketchup.$5.99
Breakfast
- Crispy Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Crispy Chicken, Eggs, and American Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, then grilled to perfection . It is really that good.$9.96
- Bacon Pile
A pile of eggs, crispy hash browns, and melty cheese all crowned with crispy bacon.$8.50
- Sausage Pile
A pile of scrambled eggs, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sausage hashbrown combo.$8.50
- Egg Pile
A golden mound of scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, and gooey mozzarella. Dive in!$6.50
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sando
Savory bacon, scrambled eggs, and melty American cheese piled high in a toasted kaiser bun. A breakfast staple.$7.50
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sando
A sausage patty, scrambled eggs and a melty American cheese blanket, all nestled in a kaiser roll.$7.50
- Egg & Cheese Sando
Scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese wrapped in a warm kaiser bun for a comforting bite.$5.50
- Hash Brown Patty
Hashbrown Patty$3.00
- Double-Stacked Bacon Hash, Egg & Cheese Sando
The all-in-one breakfast sando for champions. Double bacon egg and cheese, topped with a crispy hash brown, placed in between a toasted bun.$12.50
Chocolate
- Theo Chocolate Cherry Almond Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Mint Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Coconut Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Orange Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Salted Almond Organic Milk Chocolate Bar
45% Cacao | Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Sea Salt Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Pure Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
75% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Pure Organic EXTRA Dark Chocolate Bar
85% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Taza Chocolate Disc Salted Almond Mexicano Organic
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 40% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs$3.99
- Taza Chocolate Disc Guajillo Chili Mexicano Organic
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 50% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs$3.99
- Taza Chocolate Disc Coffee Organic
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 55% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs$3.99
- Taza Chocolate Disc Vanilla Organic
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 50% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs$3.99
- Taza Chocolate Disc SUPER Dark Organic
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 85% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs$3.99
Drinks
- Coke
12 oz Coca-Cola$2.75
- Dr Pepper
12oz can$2.75
- Cherry Coke
12oz can$2.75
- Vanilla Coke
12oz can$2.75
- Mountain Dew
12 oz Mountain Dew$2.75
- Barq’s Root Beer
12oz$2.75
- Sprite
12 oz Sprite$2.75
- Diet Coke
20oz$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Coke Zero
20oz Bottle$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Coca-Cola Spiced
12oz can$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Ginger Ale
12oz can Ginger Ale$2.75OUT OF STOCK