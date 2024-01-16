PileZ @ Pitt Oakland
Pilez
- Chicken Salad Pile$15.00
Grilled or crispy chicken piled on top of fresh Lettuce and French Fries and your choice of dressing.
- Pile Supreme$11.50
Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream base. Crunchy Tostito layer topped in our homemade meat sauce, and cheddar cheese. Oh, and then grilled to perfection.
- Custom Pile$17.00
Design your own pile with any of the ingredients we got!
- Cheeseburger Pile$15.00
Two all-beef patties conquer a mountain of crispy fries and creamy mac salad, all smothered in a spicy meat sauce w/ a role on the side.
- Hots Pile$15.00
You're choice of any two Zweigle's white or red hot dog , creamy mac salad, and crispy fries covered with meat sauce and onions.
Sandoz
- Chicken Tacos$11.00
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, and Krispy's!
- Chicken Sliders$11.00
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite flavor of sauce, in-between our sweet Hawaiian rolls.
- Steak Sliders$11.00
Four steak w/ cheese pilez, bite-sized bliss.
- Cheeseburger$9.00
Cheesy patty smothered in meat sauce, between two buns.
- Quesadilla$9.00
Build your own Quesadilla
- Red Hot$7.00
Snappy red hots meet fluffy bread in a meat sauce embrace.
- White Hot$7.00
White hots reign supreme on a toasted throne covered in meat sauce.
- Only Burger$8.00
Just a burger and a bun.... if that's what you want.
Chowz
- Popcorn Shrimp$11.00
Buttermilk breaded Popcorn Shrimp.
- Chicken Nuggets$9.00
8 Grilled or crispy chicken nuggets tossed in your favorite sauce.
- Curly Fries$4.50
Delicious curlies <3
- Tater Tots$4.50
Delicious Taters.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Sweet and savory goodness.
- Cheesy Balls$6.50
Cheese Balls with Homemade Ranch
- Zucchini Fries$4.50
Battered Zucchini Fries
- Fries$3.50
Battered fries piled high!
- Mac N' Cheese$3.50
8oz Mac n' Cheese
- Loaded Fries$7.00
Battered Fries covered in Meat Sauce and Cheese.
- Mac Salad$3.50
8 oz Mac Salad
- Buff Cup$5.00
Mac & Cheese topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken and a drizzle of our Homemade Ranch.
- Funnel Cake Fries$7.00
Fried Funnel Cake straws, Powdered Sugar, and Flavored Syrup
- theo Brown Rice Quinoa Crunch Bar$2.50
Breakfast
- Crispy Chicken Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Eggs, and American Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, then grilled to perfection . It is really that good.
- Bacon Pile$8.00
A pile of eggs, crispy hash browns, and melty cheese all crowned with crispy bacon.
- Sausage Pile$8.00
A pile of scrambled eggs, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sausage hashbrown combo.
- Egg Pile$6.00
A golden mound of scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, and gooey mozzarella. Dive in!
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sando$7.00
Savory bacon, scrambled eggs, and melty American cheese piled high in a toasted kaiser bun. A breakfast staple.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sando$7.00
A sausage patty, scrambled eggs and a melty American cheese blanket, all nestled in a kaiser roll.
- Egg & Cheese Sando$5.00
Scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese wrapped in a warm kaiser bun for a comforting bite.
- Hashbrown$2.00
Hashbrown Patty
Drinks
- Coke$2.75
12 oz Coca-Cola
- Dr Pepper$2.75
12oz can
- Cherry Coke$2.75
12oz can
- Vanilla Coke$2.75
12oz can
- Mountain Dew$2.75
12 oz Mountain Dew
- Barq’s Root Beer$2.75
12oz
- Sprite$2.75
12 oz Sprite
- Diet Coke$2.75
20oz
- Coke Zero$2.75
20oz
- Red Bull$3.00
8.4oz
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.00
8.4oz
- Monster$3.75
16oz
- Monster Lo Carb$3.75
16oz
- Turners Iced Tea$2.00
1 Pint carton
- Dunkin Original Iced Coffee$3.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin French Vanilla Iced Coffee$3.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin Mocha Iced Coffee$3.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin Brownie Batter Donut Iced Coffee$3.50
11oz
- Deer Park Water$2.50
16.9oz bottle
