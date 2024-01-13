PileZ @ Pitt Oakland
Dinner
Pilez
- Cheeseburger Pile$15.00
Two all-beef patties conquer a mountain of crispy fries and creamy mac salad, all smothered in a spicy meat sauce w/ a role on the side.
- White Hot Pile$15.00
Zweigle's White Hots, creamy mac salad, and crispy fries covered with meat sauce and onions.
- Red Hot Pile$15.00
Crispy fries and mac salad tremble beneath Zweigle's Red Hots, a spicy meat sauce avalanche, and a sprinkle of onions.
- Buff & Steak Pile$17.00
Buffalo chicken meets sizzling steak on a battlefield of fries and mac. Our famous meat sauce, chopped tomatoes, and onions join the fray. Ranch surrenders on the side.
Sandoz
- Cheeseburger$11.00
Cheesy patty smothered in meat sauce, between two buns.
- Red Hot$9.00
Snappy red hots meet fluffy bread in a meat sauce embrace.
- White Hot$9.00
White hots reign supreme on a toasted throne covered in meat sauce.
- Steak Sliders$11.00
Four steak w/ cheese pilez, bite-sized bliss.
- Buff Burrito$11.00
Buffalo chicken wrapped in rice & tortilla warmth. Ranch at the side.
- Only Burger$9.00
Just a burger and a bun.... if that's what you want.
Chowz
- Fries$5.00
Battered French Fries
- Zucchini Fries$5.00
Battered Zucchini Fries
- Cheesy Balls$7.00
10 Pepperjack Cheese Balls with Homemade Ranch
- Mac Salad$5.00
8 oz Mac Salad
- Mac N' Cheese$3.00
8oz Mac n' Cheese
- Loaded Fries$8.00
Battered Fries covered in Meat Sauce.
- Buff Dip w/ Scoops$9.00
8oz Buffalo Chicken Dip, Corn Tortilla Chips
- Funnel Cake Fries$11.00
Fried Funnel Cake straws, Powdered Sugar, and Flavored Syrup
Drinks
Soda
Energy
Coffee & Tea
- Dunkin Original Iced Coffee$4.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin French Vanilla Iced Coffee$4.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin Mocha Iced Coffee$4.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin Coffee Cake Muffin Iced Coffee$4.25
11oz
- Dunkin Brownie Batter Donut Iced Coffee$4.25
11oz
- Dunkin Cake Batter Iced Coffee$4.25
11oz
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.75
18.5oz
- Gold Peak Lemon Sweet Tea$3.75
18.5oz
- Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet Tea$3.75
18.5oz
Dairy & Juice
- Fairlife 2% Milk$4.00Out of stock
14oz
- Fairlife 2% Chocolate Milk$4.00
14oz
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$4.50
12oz
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$4.50
12oz
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.75
20oz
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade$3.75
20oz
- Minute Maid Tropical Blend$4.50
12oz
- Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry$4.50
12oz
- Minute Maid Cranberry Grape$4.50
12oz
- Core Power Protien Chocolate$5.50
14oz
- Core Power Strawberry Banana$5.50
14oz
- Core Power Vanilla$5.50
14oz
Fairlife 2% Milk
14oz
Water
- Dasani$3.00
20oz
- Smart Water$4.25
20oz
- Vitaminwater Zero Sugar XXX$3.75
20oz Açaí Blueberry Pomegranate
- Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Rise$3.75
20oz Orange
- Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Shine$3.75
20oz Strawberry Lemonade
- Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Squeezed$3.75
20 oz Lemonade Flavored
- Vitaminwater Refresh$3.75Out of stock
20oz Tropical Mango