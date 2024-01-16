PileZ @ Pitt Oakland
Specials
- Wings
Chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce!$8.20
- Pina Colada Smoothie
Dairy free Pino Colada smoothie with whipped cream option available!$11.50
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Dairy Free Strawberry Banana Smoothie! Whipped cream add on available.$11.50
- Mango Smoothie
Dairy free mango smoothie! Whipped cream add on available.$11.50
- Mixed Berry Smoothie
Dairy Free Mixed Berry Smoothie! Whipped cream option available as an add on.$11.50
- Crispy Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Crispy Chicken, Eggs, and American Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, then grilled to perfection . It is really that good.$8.50
- Iced Mocha Coffee
Chocolate swirl, with a splash of vanilla cream, and iced coffee! Whipped cream additional option.$5.95
Pilez
- Custom Pile
Design your own pile with any of the ingredients we got!$17.50
- Cheeseburger Pile
Two all-beef patties conquer a mountain of crispy fries and creamy mac salad, all smothered in a spicy meat sauce w/ a role on the side.$16.50
- Hots Pile
You're choice of any two Zweigle's white or red hot dog , creamy mac salad, and crispy fries covered with meat sauce and onions.$16.50
- Crispy Chicken Salad Pile
Crispy chicken piled on top of fresh lettuce and fries, topped with ranch or substitute dressing. (Additional toppings available)$15.50
- Pile Supreme
Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream base. Crunchy Tostito layer topped in our homemade meat sauce, and cheddar cheese! Oh, and grilled to perfection.$13.50
Sandoz
- Cheeseburger
Cheesy patty smothered in meat sauce, between two buns.$10.50
- White Hot
White hots reign supreme on a toasted throne covered in meat sauce.$7.50
- Red Hot
Snappy red hots meet fluffy bread in a meat sauce embrace.$7.50
- Big 3 Cheesy Queso
Build your own 3 Cheese Quesadilla! 13" flour tortilla LOADED up with our Triple Cheese Blend and grilled to a crispy buttery perfection! (Cut into 4)$11.50
- Chicken Sliders
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite flavor of sauce, in-between our sweet Hawaiian rolls.$11.50
- Steak Sliders
Four steak w/ cheese pilez, bite-sized bliss.$11.50
- Only Burger
Just a burger and a bun.... if that's what you want.$8.50
Chowz
- Funnel Cake Fries - Small Box
Fried Funnel Cake straws, Powdered Sugar, and Flavored Syrup$9.50
- Funnel Cake Fries - Large Box
Fried Funnel Cake straws, Powdered Sugar, and Flavored Syrup$14.50
- Chicken Nuggets
8 Grilled or crispy chicken nuggets tossed in your favorite sauce.$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fry Basket (Loaded Option)
Your choice of fries piled high with the option to add protein, cheese or sauce it up!$6.50
- Curly Fries
Delicious curlies$4.50
- Tater Tots
Delicious Taters.$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and savory goodness.$4.50
- Cheesy Sticks
Delicious Cheese Sticks, served with our Homemade Marinara dipping sauce!$10.50
- Zucchini Fries
Battered Zucchini Fries$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Fries
Battered Fries covered in Meat Sauce and Cheese.$8.50
- Homestyle Onion Rings
Crispy Homestyle Onion Rings, breaded and fried to perfection!$5.50
- Fries
Battered fries$4.25
- Mac N' Cheese
8oz Mac n' Cheese$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Corny Dog
Deliciously Fried Corny Dog and we serve it with ketchup.$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mac Salad
8 oz Mac Salad$3.50
- Beer Battered Fried Pickles
Beer Battered Fried Pickles served with our Homemade Ranch dipping sauce!$10.50
- Big Kid Box
Every big kid’s dream come true. It’s a large box piled to the brim with our Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets (8), Battered French Fries, Cheesy Sticks (6) and your choice of 3 dipping sauces. Optional side of our homemade meat sauce at additional charge.$19.50
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Pile
A pile of eggs, crispy hash browns, and melty cheese all crowned with crispy bacon.$9.50
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Pile
A pile of scrambled eggs, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sausage hashbrown combo.$9.50
- Double-Stacked Bacon Hash, Egg & Cheese Sando
The all-in-one breakfast sando for champions. Double bacon egg and cheese, topped with a crispy hash brown, placed in between a toasted bun.$8.50
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sando
Savory bacon, scrambled eggs, and melty American cheese piled high in a toasted kaiser bun. A breakfast staple.$7.50
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sando
A sausage patty, scrambled eggs and a melty American cheese blanket, all nestled in a kaiser roll.$7.50
- Egg & Cheese Pile
A golden mound of scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, and gooey mozzarella. Dive in!$7.50
- Egg & Cheese Sando
Scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese wrapped in a warm kaiser bun for a comforting bite.$5.50
- Hash Brown Patty
Hashbrown Patty$2.50
Chocolate
- Theo Chocolate Cherry Almond Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Mint Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Coconut Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
- Theo Chocolate Orange Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade$3.99
Drinks
- Coke
12 oz Coca-Cola$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Dr Pepper
12oz can$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Coke
12oz can$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Coke
12oz can$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Mountain Dew
12 oz Mountain Dew$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Barq’s Root Beer
12oz$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Sprite
12 oz Sprite$2.75
- Diet Coke
Can$2.75
- Ginger Ale
12oz can Ginger Ale$2.75
- Water
16.9oz bottle of water$0.99
