PileZ @ Pitt Oakland
NEW
Pilez
- Pile Supreme$12.50
Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream base. Crunchy Tostito layer topped in our homemade meat sauce, and cheddar cheese. Oh, and then grilled to perfection.
- Custom Pile$17.50
Design your own pile with any of the ingredients we got!
- Cheeseburger Pile$15.50
Two all-beef patties conquer a mountain of crispy fries and creamy mac salad, all smothered in a spicy meat sauce w/ a role on the side.
- Hots Pile$15.50
You're choice of any two Zweigle's white or red hot dog , creamy mac salad, and crispy fries covered with meat sauce and onions.
- Chicken Salad Pile$15.00
Grilled or crispy chicken piled on top of fresh Lettuce and French Fries and your choice of dressing.
Sandoz
- Chicken Tacos$11.50
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, and Krispy's!
- Chicken Sliders$11.50
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite flavor of sauce, in-between our sweet Hawaiian rolls.
- Steak Sliders$11.50
Four steak w/ cheese pilez, bite-sized bliss.
- Quesadilla$9.50
Build your own Quesadilla
- Red Hot$7.50
Snappy red hots meet fluffy bread in a meat sauce embrace.
- White Hot$7.50
White hots reign supreme on a toasted throne covered in meat sauce.
Chowz
- Wings$9.00+
Chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce!
- Popcorn Shrimp$11.50
Buttermilk breaded Popcorn Shrimp.
- Chicken Nuggets$10.50
8 Grilled or crispy chicken nuggets tossed in your favorite sauce.
- Curly Fries$4.50
Delicious curlies <3
- Tater Tots$4.50
Delicious Taters.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Sweet and savory goodness.
- Cheesy Balls$7.50
Cheese Balls with Homemade Ranch
- Zucchini Fries$4.50
Battered Zucchini Fries
- Fries$3.50
Battered fries piled high!
- Loaded Fries$8.50
Battered Fries covered in Meat Sauce and Cheese.
- Mac Salad$3.50
8 oz Mac Salad
- Funnel Cake Fries$9.50
Fried Funnel Cake straws, Powdered Sugar, and Flavored Syrup
- Fried Pickles$11.50
Beer Battered Fried Pickles
Breakfast
- Crispy Chicken Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Crispy Chicken, Eggs, and American Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, then grilled to perfection . It is really that good.
- Bacon Pile$8.50
A pile of eggs, crispy hash browns, and melty cheese all crowned with crispy bacon.
- Sausage Pile$8.50
A pile of scrambled eggs, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sausage hashbrown combo.
- Egg Pile$6.50
A golden mound of scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, and gooey mozzarella. Dive in!
- Hashbrown$2.50
Hashbrown Patty
Chocolate
- Theo Chocolate Cherry Almond Organic Dark Chocolate Bar$5.99
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade
- Theo Chocolate Mint Organic Dark Chocolate Bar$5.99
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair
- Theo Chocolate Coconut Organic Dark Chocolate Bar$5.99
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade
- Theo Chocolate Orange Organic Dark Chocolate Bar$5.99
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade
- Theo Chocolate Salted Almond Organic Milk Chocolate Bar$5.99
45% Cacao | Fair Trade
- Theo Chocolate Sea Salt Organic Dark Chocolate Bar$5.99
70% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade
- Theo Chocolate Pure Organic Dark Chocolate Bar$5.99
75% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade
- Theo Chocolate Pure Organic EXTRA Dark Chocolate Bar$5.99
85% Cacao | Vegan, Fair Trade
- Taza Chocolate Disc Salted Almond Mexicano Organic$5.99
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 40% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs
- Taza Chocolate Disc Guajillo Chili Mexicano Organic$5.99
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 50% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs
- Taza Chocolate Disc Coffee Organic$5.99
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 55% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs
- Taza Chocolate Disc Vanilla Organic$5.99
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 50% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs
- Taza Chocolate Disc SUPER Dark Organic$5.99
Mexican-Style Stone Ground Chocolate 85% Dark Chocolate 2 Vegan Discs
Drinks
- Coke$2.75
12 oz Coca-Cola
- Dr Pepper$2.75
12oz can
- Cherry Coke$2.75
12oz can
- Vanilla Coke$2.75
12oz can
- Mountain Dew$2.75
12 oz Mountain Dew
- Barq’s Root Beer$2.75
12oz
- Sprite$2.75
12 oz Sprite
- Diet Coke$2.75
20oz
- Coke Zero$2.75
20oz
- Red Bull$3.00
8.4oz
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.00
8.4oz
- Monster$3.75
16oz
- Monster Lo Carb$3.75
16oz
- Dunkin Original Iced Coffee$3.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin French Vanilla Iced Coffee$3.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin Mocha Iced Coffee$3.75
13.7oz
- Dunkin Brownie Batter Donut Iced Coffee$3.50
11oz
- Deer Park Water$2.50
16.9oz bottle